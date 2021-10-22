Continuing the fight against breast cancer: Real Kids Wear Pink kicks off 5th annual event

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kids in the Capital Region are wearing pink from head to toe to bring awareness about breast cancer. October 22nd has been named Real Kids Wear Pink Day in New York. In its fifth annual year, kids from across the Capital Region are fighting breast cancer with the American Cancer Society through participation in the Real Kids Wear Pink campaign, led by the President, Founder and local high school student, Carli O’Hara.

15-year-old Carli O’Hara is a sophomore at Cohoes High School. She created the event to honor her grandma who is a breast cancer survivor. “My grandma is a stage 4 breast cancer survivor, that’s why I created Real Kids Wear Pink. Because I know if all of us kids come together we can send a powerful message and make a difference in the fight against breast cancer,” said Carli.

Carli and her team rode the CDTA Pink Bus to school Friday morning. “I think it’s a day all kids look forward to at my school and I think around the Capital Region just to show that they can make a difference no matter how big or how small,” said Carli.

“She has not only engaged kids at her school and in the Capital Region but now we have kids across the country wearing pink because of this initiative…[Carli] came to us with this idea, she has grown it over the the years and this year has set big plans,” said Lizzie Hunter, Director of Capital Region American Cancer Society. “This whole campaign was really created by kids, it wasn’t the American Cancer Society, or it wasn’t an adult trying to push this onto kids! [Carli] came to us with this idea, she has grown it over the the years and this year has set big plans. She has a goal of raising $100,000 for the Capital Region and worked with our staff to expand it across the entire Northeast Region.”

This is 15-year-old Carli O’Hara, she is the founder of #RealKidsWearPink. She started the event to honor her grandma! @WTEN #BreastCancerAwareness pic.twitter.com/wVNUvyNhX6 — Jenn Seelig (@jennseeligtv) October 22, 2021

“It’s so great, all of this is so great but knowing that you made an impact is what really is the best part,” said Ana Hotaling, Carli’s friend and Marketing/Event Coordinator with Real Kids Wear Pink.

“Carli and her whole story is very inspiring and what these kids are doing. They say they’re what’s next and it gives me hope for the future,” said Mark Duffy, Community Engagement Leader for SEFCU.

The event has grown so much over the years, and Carli hopes it will continue for generations to come. “I would love to come back when I am older and have the next generation of kids being by the bus ready to take the bus on the way to school,” said Carli.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Real Kids Wear Pink campaign website.