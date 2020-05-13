Contest for teen videographers- winner will receive $1k

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Troy Arts Center and the Rensselaer County Complete Count Committee is inviting teens to showcase their unique skills and talent to create a compelling video that promotes the census. The Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation is sponsoring the contest, and the winner will be awarded $1,000.

The winning video will be used to reach out to hard to count Rensselaer County residents through various means of media. Five runner ups will also receive $100.

“This was actually in response to COVID-19. When we first thought about how to get people involved in the census, we were going to go to street fairs or put up our own programming, or do concerts. And when we realized we couldn’t gather, we were stumped for a bit,” says Arts Center of the Capital Region CEO, Elizabeth Reiss.

Reiss says the Census Committee started thinking about how they were going to get people involved and get the word out about why responding to the census was essential to the county. She says this is where they feel teens will be able to make a difference and make some money.

“A lot of the rules and support come around me being a parent of teenagers,” Reiss says. “Both of my kids lost their jobs with COVID and both of them had savings goals for school and for summer activities, and they’ve both been really struggling.”

The contest is open to teens aged 13-19, and videos must be submitted by May 29th. The winner will be chosen in June. Contest rules and submission guidelines can be found on the Arts Center website.

