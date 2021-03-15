Contaminated wells leaving Queensbury no easy options

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five homes in the neighborhood of Jenkinsville Road have been drinking bottled water provided by the DEC, after harmful contaminants were found in their wells.

Those residents want a solution, and Queensbury councilman Anthony Metivier says they aren’t settling for anything less.

The DEC discovered PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane in the wells after testing a nearby sealed landfill and the testing wells around it. Once those toxins were found there, they were found in residential wells at levels that wouldn’t cause any immediate harm.

However, the 1,4-dioxane came in at a level over the state threshold for what’s considered safe for long-term exposure, more than 1 part per trillion.

Residents have been told that their water isn’t safe to drink, but can still be used for showering, washing food and watering gardens.

The state tested 20 wells in a half-mile radius around the landfill, and are now currently testing other landfills in the immediate area to see if any of them contributed to the toxins.

A likely solution brought up by both the state and Metivier was connecting the houses to Queensbury’s town water line. Currently, that line only goes as far north as Haviland Road, with every home north of there using its own well.

Connecting the 122 houses around Jenkinsville Road to that line would require nearly 3 miles of roadwork, including drilling through bedrock and spending more money than the town is able to spend at the moment.

In the meantime, Metivier has tried to provide more temporary solutions, including providing PFOA filtration systems and even working with professionals to modify the affected wells. But he said residents have been resistant.

Now, he and the town are waiting for further word from the DEC.