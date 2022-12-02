NEW YORK (NEWS10) — To help consumers navigate the holiday season, the Division of Consumer Protection is sharing tips that protect consumers so they can make informed decisions about their purchases. The DCP recommends reviewing and understanding what to look for when reviewing return and refund policies.

“Experts are predicting a strong holiday spending season despite recent economic challenges and as a result, we’re expecting more consumer activity this holiday season,” said New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez. “To avoid any surprises, I urge New Yorkers to pay attention to policies surrounding returns and refunds to be sure you are comfortable with the terms and know the policy before you buy.”

According to the National Retail Federation, retail returns rose 6% from 2020 to 2021, and this year, they expect another spike. The DCP recommends the following tips:

Pay Attention to Return Policies: New York State law requires that retailers post their return and refund policies conspicuously to inform consumers before the transaction is completed. Retailers must provide a written copy of the store’s return policies when requested.

New York State Law does not require retailers to accept returns, however, they must post a conspicuous notice visible to consumers before the point of sale advising that no returns will be accepted.

If the retailer does not post a return policy, the law requires the retailer to accept returns of unused, undamaged merchandise within 30 days of the purchase date, with proof of purchase, and provide a refund in the form —cash or a credit — of the consumer’s preference

Understand the Refund Terms: For retailers that allow returns, New York State law does not require refunds to be given in any specific manner. However, it does require the form of the refund —cash, credit, or exchange — be clearly disclosed in advance of purchase. Retailers must also disclose any fees associated with the return. If no fee is listed, shoppers should inquire whether the store imposes a re-stocking fee for returned merchandise and determine prior to purchase if the item can be returned for a refund or only store credit.