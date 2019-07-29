Consumer Alert: Walmart taco seasoning recalled due to Salmonella concerns

(NEWS10)– Planning on making tacos this Tuesday? Make sure you check which seasoning packet you’re using first.

Williams Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix sold at Walmart due to possible Salmonella contamination. HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium is also included in this recall.

According the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the products are being pulled off store shelves because of the cumin spice inside the packets. That spice is involved in a recall issued by Mincing Spice Co. Each retail package weighs between 1 and 1.25 ounces.

The “Best By” dates to look out for on the Great Value packages are July 8 and 9 of 2021. . If you bought these products, either toss them out or return them to the store for a refund.

According to the FDA, Salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

For more information, click here for the full company announcement posted on the FDA website.