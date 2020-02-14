Consumer alert: Tesla Model X and Honda Odyssey minivan recall

(NEWS10) — Two consumer alerts to tell you about before you hop in your car.

Tesla is voluntarily recalling some “Model X” vehicles due to a power steering issue. Most cars built before mid-October 2016 are affected.

The issue involves corrosion on steering gear bolts and that corrosion mostly happens in very cold climates.

Tesla says there will not be a service fee to fix any affected models.

Meanwhile, Honda is recalling Odyssey minivans from 2018 to the current model year due to a fire risk.

This affects more than 200,000 minivans.

The danger is in a potentially faulty power outlet in the third row. Honda is aware of three fires caused by this, but no injuries have been reported.

The recall is expected to begin in mid-March.

