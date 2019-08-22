Consumer Alert: MoviePass credit card numbers possibly exposed

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. The startup that lets customers watch a movie a day at theaters for just $10 a month, is limiting new customers to just four movies a month. The move comes as customers and […]

(CNN)– If you’re still a MoviePass subscriber, check your account. The troubled company says a recent data breach may have compromised some customers’ records.

TechCrunch first reported the news, saying that this is believed to have affected tens of thousands of customers. The website states that a security lapse happened because a critical server was not password-protected. This breach affects both MoviePass cards and the personal credit card information of customers.

Movie Pass cards are issued to each user when an account is created. When a customer selects a movie, the full cost of that showing is loaded onto the MoviePass card to pay for the film at the theater.

As of right now, MoviePass has not confirmed the number of accounts affected, saying that the scope of the breach needs to be investigated. Affected customers will be notified by the company. MoviePass says the system is secure again.