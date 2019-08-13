Consumer Alert: Dole Baby Spinach being recalled

(CNN)– Heads up before tossing that salad or making that sandwich. Dole Baby Spinach is now being recalled in several states, including New York.

This recall comes after a random sample tested positive for salmonella, according to Dole Fresh Vegetables. The 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bag and the 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell are both under this recall. Each have a “Use-by date” of August 5, 2019. Due to its expiration date, neither product should still be on store shelves. However, you are being advised to check the fridge and toss the affected product.

Credit: U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says, “salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it.” Symptoms of infection include fever, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Dole Fresh Vegetables says this recall is merely a precaution.

For more information, including lot codes for each product, read the company’s full statement here.