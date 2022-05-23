CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – By this Fall, Clifton Park residents will soon have a new recreational area to discover and enjoy. Construction is underway this week for the new 37-acre Town Center Park.

For several years, the Clifton Park town officials have been planning to develop a new Town Center Park located in the Town Center, Exit 9.

The park will have several trials, an open area to enjoy, walkway connection to adjacent streets, and plenty of parking space. Phase 1 of this $2.074M project is expected to be completed by Labor Day. Clifton Park has about 50 parks, including pocket parks and nature preserves, but officials say this up-and-coming town center park will be special for shoppers. “We have nature preserves and parks that are far bigger than this one. however, it’s the unique location that makes this 37-acre so special,” said Phil Barrett, Clifton Park Town Supervisor.

Town Center Park Phase 1 – East Side Park & Promenade

Senator Jim Tedisco has secured $250,000 in state funding toward this project. Tedisco says this project will help our physical, mental health and social interaction. “It is so important to have recreational areas like this in your community where people can come out and interact with other people, this can to utilized beyond Clifton Park and the entire Saratoga County. A lot of other people are going to want to come here and visit.

“The lighting may not happen this year…we’re promising lighting, but it might not happen this year, unfortunately.” Supervisor Barrett says due to supply chain issues, the park may not have decorative lighting when it opens. He says there is a nationwide shortage of steel poles.

Barrett says since he took office in 2000, Clifton Park has preserved 1,700 acres of open space that has become new parks and preserves.