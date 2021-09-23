Construction starts on 30-unit affordable housing project in South Hero

GRAND ISLE COUNTY Vt. (WFFF/NEWS10) On Tuesday, State leaders and community members with shovels in hand celebrate the start of construction on South Hero’s Bayview Crossing.

“This is a moment where hopes and dreams meet our state motto of freedom and unity,” with Vermont Housing & Conservation Board, Gus Seelig said.

This time next year, South Hero’s Bayview Crossing will have 30 units, mixed-income apartments for people ages 55 and older. The project is a step forward in addressing the ongoing housing crisis in the state Gov. Phil Scott said.

“Every day we’re reminded how critical decent affordable housing is for Vermont families, seniors, students, employers, employees, our economy, and the overall health of our state,” said Gov. Scott.

Robin Way who leads Champlain Islanders for Developing Essential Resources (CIDER) said, bringing affordable housing to the islands hasn’t been easy, and finding a viable land, a good water supply, with septic capacity made things difficult.

“A lot of our seniors were having to move away, move away from their communities and friends and find resources and housing off-island,” Way said. “And off-island means a lot to people who live on the island.”

In addition to CIDER, Cathedral Square collaborated on the project. Community members also raised $450,000 over 6 months to support the new project.