Construction projects across Capital Region

Several construction projects happening across the Capital Region

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Several construction projects starting Monday across the Capital Region.

In Troy, the eastbound lane of Brunswick Road between Pawling and Orchard Avenue will close for water line maintenance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Cohoes, parts of Delaware Avenue between Ontario Street and Van Schaick Avenue will be closed starting Monday until Tuesday for construction on the 70 Delaware Avenue Project.

And in Broadalbin, South Second Avenue, North Main Street and Bellen Road are all scheduled for paving. Only North Main Street and Bellen Road will close down.