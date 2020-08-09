Construction projects across Capital Region

News
Posted: / Updated:
Road construction_211547

Several construction projects happening across the Capital Region

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Several construction projects starting Monday across the Capital Region.

In Troy, the eastbound lane of Brunswick Road between Pawling and Orchard Avenue will close for water line maintenance from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Cohoes, parts of Delaware Avenue between Ontario Street and Van Schaick Avenue will be closed starting Monday until Tuesday for construction on the 70 Delaware Avenue Project.

And in Broadalbin, South Second Avenue, North Main Street and Bellen Road are all scheduled for paving. Only North Main Street and Bellen Road will close down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga