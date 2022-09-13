HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new senior living center is on its way to Halfmoon. Construction began for a new Summit senior center.

Located on Route 9, the center will have 110 apartments for seniors aged 55 and older, each with a balcony or patio. The complex will feature a pool, sauna, fitness center and spa.

Halfmoon Town Supervisor, Kevin Tollisen, said the center will fulfill a need for many seniors in the fast-growing area.

“Economic development here in Halfmoon is so very important and this is just another niche in our community that is so well needed,” Tollisen said.

This is Summit’s fifth capital region location. It’s expected to be completed Fall 2023.