POTTERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews from Warren County DPW are back on scene Tuesday morning to continue their repairs on Olmsteadville Road. A portion of the road is still closed after a beaver dam break sent water rushing over the roadway over the weekend.

Warren County Superintendent of Public Works, Kevin Hajos, is not blaming the beavers! He says this is something the county has already dealt with in the past. “We’re going to sue all the beavers out there… it happens quite a bit on the roads we’ve had in the 14 almost 15 years I’ve been here we’ve had a significant number of just beaver dam breaches on a stream and washing away our road.”

The closed portion of Olmstedville Road lies between Lane Road and State Route 9. This area is a popular logging route for trucks. Crews are currently replacing dirt. They are preparing for the area to be repaved in the near future. “We probably won’t pave it for a couple of weeks because the plants aren’t open right away…We’re probably going to increase the size of that culver in probably the next year or two, we’re looking for some grant funding for that right now,” said Hajos.

Drivers can expect the road to reopen by Tuesday night, or, at the latest, Wednesday night. In the meantime, traffic is being diverted onto Lane Road to North Gore Road to Igerna Road and then to Route 9.