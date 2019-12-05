Connecting families this holiday season: State Senator, AT&T partner with “Cell Phones for Soldiers”

(NEWS10)– AT&T and State Senator George Amedore are partnering with “Cell Phones For Soldiers,” making sure deployed soldiers can call home this holiday season.

Mobile devices will be collected through the 46th Senate District. That includes all of Greene and Montgomery Counties, and portions of of Albany and Schenectady Counties. The money from those recycled devices will be used to buy long distance calling cards for troops abroad and veterans here at home.

AT&T and Senator George Amedore will announce their month long partnership with “Cell Phones For Soldiers” at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Crossgates Mall. They will be sharing more details, including how you can get involved.

“Cell Phones For Soldiers” is a national nonprofit that provides emergency funding and communication services to active-duty military members and veterans. For more information on “Cell Phones For Soldiers” visit the organization’s website here.