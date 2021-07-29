Connecticut Supreme Court rules against Remington Arms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WUTR) — A Connecticut supreme court judge has denied a motion by lawyers for Remington Outdoor to have the lawsuit against Remington, filed by the families of the Sandy Hook victims, tossed out of court.

The motion filed by Remington contended that the plaintiffs did not put forward facts to connect the marketing of the bushmaster with the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. It is on the marketing of the gun where the lawsuit hinges.

That was not a factor in the court ruling. The issue was that Remington was stalling in an attempt to hold off the court procedure of discovery from taking place.

The next issue to address will be whether Remington has actually delayed discovery. Earlier this month, the plaintiff lawyers complained that Remington was stalling by submitting material that had nothing to do with the case. In a recent court filing, they cited—among the material turned over to the Sandy Hook families—18,000 files of cartoons, photos, videos, and emojis.