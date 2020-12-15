Connecticut man sentenced to five years in prison for drug distribution in Vermont area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Torrie, Smith, 31, was sentenced to five years in prison by U.S. District Court Judge, William Sessions III. Prior to his sentencing ,Smith has reportedly plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

In addition to a five-year prison sentence, Judge Sessions also sentenced Smith to a four-year term of federal supervised release following the completion of his sentence. Officials say at the time of his arrest back in April 2019, Smith lived in both Manchester, Vermont and Hartford, Connecticut.

According to court records, on three separate occasions, law enforcement seized large quantities of drugs from cars in which Smith was either driving or was a passenger:

(1) November 27, 2018 Traffic Stop (Sunderland, Vermont): Vermont State Police seized

39 grams of cocaine powder, 8 grams of cocaine base, 99 bags containing fentanyl (3

grams), 203 pills, including 22 Oxycocdone pills.

39 grams of cocaine powder, 8 grams of cocaine base, 99 bags containing fentanyl (3 grams), 203 pills, including 22 Oxycocdone pills. (2) January 25, 2019 Traffic Stop (Manchester, Vermont): Manchester Police seized

about 100 grams of cocaine base, 45 grams of cocaine powder, 396 bags containing

fentanyl (9 grams), 8 grams heroin, and .2 grams methamphetamine.

about 100 grams of cocaine base, 45 grams of cocaine powder, 396 bags containing fentanyl (9 grams), 8 grams heroin, and .2 grams methamphetamine. (3) March 27, 2019 Traffic Stop (Chester, Vermont): Chester Police seized about 46

grams of cocaine base, 102 grams of cocaine powder, 202 Oxycodone pills, and

$1,860.

Officials say the total seized from these instances including more drugs that were seized at the time of Smith’s arrest includes:

Approximately 160 grams of crack cocaine

190 grams of powder cocaine

495 bags of fentanyl (12 grams)

Eight grams of heroin

Miscellaneous pills, including 224 Oxycontin pills

According to the government’s allegations, Smith made several trips to the Hartford,

Connecticut area to pick up drugs and then returned to the Manchester, Vermont area where he

sold the drugs. The government stated in its Sentencing Memorandum that the five-year

sentence was justified “to protect the public from the defendant’s relentless drug dealing.”