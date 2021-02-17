Congresswoman Elise Stefanik releases statement in response to Gov. Cuomo’s Wednesday coronavirus briefing

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) released the following statement following Wednesday’s edition of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) COVID-19 briefing:

Governor Cuomo truly is the Worst Governor in America. After blaming God, President Trump, the seniors who died, the nursing home staff, the CDC, Democrat Assembly staffers, the media, this desperate criminal Governor now blames me for his own corruption coverup scandal.

He is a disgrace who continues to dig deeper into his criminal coverup with no accountability, no transparency, no leadership, and no empathy for the families who lost loved ones.”

There is a reason that New York Democrats are joining with Republicans to rescind Cuomo’s emergency powers, to demand an independent investigation, and call for prosecution of obstruction of justice.

This desperate embattled Governor has truly lost his way and continues to dig deeper into his self-inflicted coverup criminal scandal. And if it means justice for the families who lost loved ones, and transparency for every New Yorker, I’m honored to live rent free in his head.

