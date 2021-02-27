Congressman Tonko votes to support passing of American Rescue Plan in House

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 5,445, the lowest since December 12. The 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.18%, the lowest since November 26.

"New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we're going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state," Governor Cuomo said. "The footrace between the positivity rate and the vaccination rate is progressing in our favor and we've been able to reopen different sectors of our economy, but we still need more vaccines to propel us over the finish line. We have continuously opened more vaccination sites as our supply allows, and we're ready to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible as our allocations increase. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're going to need to stay safe and vigilant and care for our fellow New Yorkers."