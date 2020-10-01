Congressman Tonko announces nearly $9M in local grants to combat human trafficking and domestic violence

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A number of grants have been awarded to the Capital Region totaling $8,989,493 to update vital services for victims of human trafficking and domestic violence. The announcement was made by Congressman Paul Tonko.

The grants are being provided by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Offie of Justice Programs and Office of Violence Against Women.

“Far too many survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence are forced to cope with lasting and unimaginable trauma alone,” Congressman Tonko said. “Providing funding to victim services helps ensure that our most vulnerable communities receive the support they need. The incredible programs being awarded with this funding deliver critical resources to combat human trafficking and domestic violence and abuse, as well as delivering services to survivors. I will continue to work alongside my colleagues in Congress to make sure Americans everywhere are given the resources needed to seek justice, receive support and care, and rebuild their lives.”

A breakdown of the grants has been provided below:

$7,577,866 is being awarded to NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services for STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

$467,193 is being awarded to St. Anne Institute for Supporting Effective Interventions for Adolescent Sex Offenders and Children with Sexual Behavior Problems

$549,434 is being awarded to Capital District Women’s Bar Association Legal Project for Services for Victims of Human Trafficking.

$295,000 is being awarded to Unity House of Troy, for Training and Services to End Violence Against Women with Disabilities Grant Program.

$100,000 is being awarded to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to research data to better understand how human trafficking networks operate in order to better combat human trafficking assist more survivors.

