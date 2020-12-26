Congressman Tom Reed calling on President Trump to pass stimulus package

(WIVB)– Republican Congressman Tom Reed is calling on the president to pass the 900-billion dollar stimulus package.

Reed and several other federal lawmakers from both parties are writing in support of the bill.

They say it will bring desperately needed help to struggling families and businesses.

Earlier this week, President Trump told lawmakers to change the bill.

Trump wants to increase the $600 per person checks, to $2,000.

Democrats tried to approve $2,000 payments today, but it was blocked by Republicans in the house.