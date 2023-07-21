PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Richard Neal announced $3 Million in federal funding for Wahconah Park in Pittsfield. The money will go towards renovations for the grandstand of the historic baseball field.

A recent structural evaluation revealed significant structural concerns with the stadium and this money will bring it into compliance with building codes while preserving the venue.

“For those of us who are sporting fans and former participants, the word iconic is overused in America,” Neal said. “But guess what, when it comes to Wahconah Park it’s the appropriate designation, iconic.”

“The Wahconah Park restoration committee whose many members are here today they continue to work diligently,” Linda Tyer, Pittsfield Mayor, said. “They’ve been soliciting input from the community and working with the design team to create this new vision.”

The city is also home to the Babe Ruth baseball tournament which is happening this weekend, several of those games are taking place at Wahconah Park.