Congressman Paul Tonko delivers books to Troy Middle School

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—On Thursday Congressman Paul Tonko dropped off over 30 books to Troy Middle School. This was part of the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program.
Every day, according to the Congressman, the Library of Congress takes in over 20,000 items. Half of these items go into the collection.
The other 10,000 book, maps, and audio and video recording are given out to members of Congress to be given away as part of the Surplus Book Program.
