All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

Congressman Paul Tonko delivers books to Troy Middle School

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—On Thursday Congressman Paul Tonko dropped off over 30 books to Troy Middle School.  This was part of the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program.

Every day, according to the Congressman, the Library of Congress takes in over 20,000 items. Half of these items go into the collection.

The other 10,000 book, maps, and audio and video recording are given out to members of Congress to be given away as part of the Surplus Book Program.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report