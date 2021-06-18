Congressman calls B.S. on Canada keeping border closed

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins had some choice words Friday after learning the border with Canada would remain closed another month.

Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness says, the border between the United States and Canada will remain closed for non-essential travel through at least July 21.

“B******t,” Higgins called it in a tweet.

Our number one priority as we fight #COVID19 is keeping Canadians safe. In coordination with the U.S., we are extending restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until July 21st, 2021. — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) June 18, 2021

U.S. Congressmen Higgins and Bill Huizenga released a joint statement on the extended closure: