All Race Results

NYS Congressional Races

NYS Senate Races

NYS Assembly Races

Congressional Candidate Elise Stefanik secures NY District 21 win

News

by: Isabella Colello

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN (WWTI) — Elise Stefanik has declared victory in the race for the NY-21 congressional seat.

Later in the evening on November 3, Republican Candidate for Congress Elise Stefanik secured the win in the race for NY-21.

As of early in the morning on November 4, Stefanik showed a 64.5% advantage over her opponent Democratic Candidate Tedra Cobb.

With 100% of votes reported, the results for the New York District 21 race is specified below:

VotesPercent
Elise Stefanik (R)167,93564.5%
Tedra Cobb (D)92,59635.5%

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Local Election Headquarters Polling Locations

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report