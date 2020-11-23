Confirmed COVID case in Bethlehem Central Middle School, section of eighth grade to go remote

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Bethlehem Central School District was informed on Sunday, Nov. 22 of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Bethlehem Central Middle School. The individual who tested positive is in isolation and will not return to school until cleared by the Albany County Department of Health.

As a precaution, the Health Department will quarantine several classes at the middle school, including students and teachers. The potential exposure took place on Thursday, Nov. 19, the last day the individual who tested positive was in school.

Due to the number of teachers who will be quarantined, all students in Grade 8 Patroon House only will switch to remote learning on Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24. For all other students at the middle school, in-person instruction will continue as scheduled.

Families of the students who are subject to quarantine will be contacted separately by both school and the Department of Health regarding quarantine requirements.

There have been 18 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Albany County Department of Health since the start of the school year:

BCHS – 14

BCMS – 1

Eagle Elementary School – 1

Slingerlands Elementary School – 2

It is important that families districtwide continue to complete the district’s COVID screening tool every morning before school. Any indicator that results in a red “thumbs-down” on the screening should be reported to your child’s school nurse as soon as possible.

If you or your child are experiencing symptoms, contact your health care provider immediately. COVID-19 testing information is available by calling the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 364-3065 or on the Albany County Department of Health.