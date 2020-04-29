Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 1K in Albany County

*Albany County originally stated there were four additional deaths overnight. One of those deaths has been determined to be a Saratoga County resident. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county is now at 39.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, County Executive Dan McCoy said there are 1,026 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county.

As we get more aggressive with testing, we will continue to see these numbers climb,” McCoy said.

Although there are over a thousand confirmed cases, McCoy said that 2,209 people have completed quarantine, and 527 of them tested positive and recovered.

He also reported three additional deaths, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 39.

“Any death of an Albany County resident is a tragedy… and my thoughts and prayers are with their families and the families of the 36 others who have lost loved ones during this crisis,” said County Executive McCoy

There are 853 people under mandatory quarantine and 24 under precautionary quarantine. There are 37 patients hospitalized and eight remain in intensive care.