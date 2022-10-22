TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen.

“Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, said. “It’s really that easy.”

The baking and candy supply store in Troy has been open for more than 25 years and offers a variety of options. Lewis said all of the treats are easy to make for all ages and take just under an hour.

“You can really make a wide variety of different treats that you can’t really find anywhere else, they’re really unique,” Lewis said.

New this year at Confectionary House: a Halloween candy making kit with molds and preparation materials ready to go. Lewis said she came up with the idea as an alternative to rising candy prices while also making a fun and easy activity for everyone to celebrate the holiday.

”I wanted to create a kit that would make it easy for anybody to create candy at home and also make it affordable,” Lewis said. “Especially with prices going up, it’s sometimes easier and more affordable to make candy at home and it’s way more fun to make it yourself too.”