Concerts at the Common kicks off with Moriah Formica Sunday night

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park is resuming Concerts at the Common, the popular free Sunday night performing arts series.
June and July Performing Arts at the Common concerts were canceled, but the previously scheduled performance from local headliner Moriah Formica is on for Sunday night at 7 p.m.
Formica was a contestant on “The Voice” back in 2017, and has become a regular performer in Clifton Park.
Organizers say Clifton Commons provides plenty of space for people to enjoy the show while social distancing. All concert-goers must wear masks.
On Sunday, the town is also expected to decide if the next two previously scheduled concerts—Georgie Wonders Band and Jukebox Rebellion—will proceed as scheduled.
