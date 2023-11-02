SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – (NEWS10) – Schenectady-based Octavo Singers is used to performing masterpieces from all over the world. But on November 4, the group will be performing works specifically from American composers.

The concert is called, “Down to the River: Celebrating American Choral Heritage.” Artistic director and conductor Andrew Burger chose a wide range of works that tell the story of American choral music, from William Billings in the 18th century to 85-year-old John Corigliano who won a Grammy in 2014.

The program will include music from Aaron Copeland, Samuel Barber and traditional American folk songs. It features mezzo-soprano Tess McCarthy and accompanist Trevor Kahlbaugh.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, November 4, beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the First Reformed Church, 8 N. Church St. in the Stockade section of Schenectady. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door.