Concert at the Plaza moved indoors due to weather

News
Posted: / Updated:
Empire Stare Plaza

Concert series moved into Empire State Plaza Convention Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last concert of the Capital Concert Series has been moved inside due to inclement weather. The concert has been moved from The Empire State Plaza to the Empire State Convention Center.

The concert features the bands Wild Adriatic and Super 400. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show ends at 8:30 p.m.

Alcohol will be served. Food vendors will be located outdoors on the Empire State Plaza at the base of the Egg.

Free parking is available starting at 5 p.m. in the visitor lot under the Empire State Plaza and at the Grand and Elk Street lots. Mask wearing is highly recommended for the event.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire