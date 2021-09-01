Concert at the Plaza moved indoors due to weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last concert of the Capital Concert Series has been moved inside due to inclement weather. The concert has been moved from The Empire State Plaza to the Empire State Convention Center.

The concert features the bands Wild Adriatic and Super 400. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show ends at 8:30 p.m.

Alcohol will be served. Food vendors will be located outdoors on the Empire State Plaza at the base of the Egg.

Free parking is available starting at 5 p.m. in the visitor lot under the Empire State Plaza and at the Grand and Elk Street lots. Mask wearing is highly recommended for the event.