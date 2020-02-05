Comptroller says 2019 county sales tax revenues up across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Local sales tax revenues were up across New York last year with the exception of three counties, according to the Comptroller’s Office 2019 local sales tax report. Most counties had an increase of 3-6% but some counties like Rensselaer, Montgomery, and Washington saw increases of between 6-9%.

Westchester County edged out Rensselaer County for the county with the highest year-over-year increase. They collected 12.6% more in local taxes than in 2018. Rensselaer County came in second highest with an increase of 8.4%. Average growth statewide was 4.4%.

“The report by Comptroller DiNapoli is outstanding news. This is further proof that more and more are looking to Rensselaer County as a place to live, work, shop, eat and visit,” says County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

“The economic climate in New York state was positive through 2019 with continued employment and wage growth,” Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says. “Although all regions saw increased sales tax collections, the upstate regions had weaker collections than the downstate region,” he says.

Westchester County was helped by a 1% increase in their sales tax rate that became effective in August 2019. An additional $54 million was generated by the state from the sales tax increase, the report says.

The report also says growth was slower in 2019 than 2018 when annual growth was 5.3%. But local sales tax revenue across the state last year totaled $18.3 billion. It was a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. New York City, the Mid-Hudson, and Long Island regions all had averages greater than the average statewide.

Warren and Washington Counties have some of the lowest county sales tax rates. Albany and Warren counties had some of the highest collections per capita: $929 and $930 respectively.

Higher per capita collections in Albany County can be attributed to more sales tax generated by a higher sales volume. Warren County per capita collections are due to high levels of tourism, low population year-round, and higher seasonal sale volume, says the report.

The entire report can be found here.