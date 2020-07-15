Comptroller: more than 40% of New Yorkers haven’t responded to Census survey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Office of the Comptroller (OSC) released the state’s 2020 Census response rate as of July 14. New York currently ranks 38 nationwide with a response rate of 42.4%.

The state’s overall response rate is 57.6%, while the national average is 62%. Capital Region counties with the highest response rates are Saratoga, Schenectady, and Albany. The lowest response rates in the region were found in Greene, Schoharie, and Columbia counties.

“New York is in danger of being undercounted. The stakes are high and New York could not only lose Congressional representation but critical funding for education, public transit, housing, and more,” said Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

“New Yorkers already pay more to Washington than we get back, but let’s not make it worse by not getting counted. I urge the more than 40 percent of New York households that have not yet replied to take a few minutes and complete this critical action,” DiNapoli said.

NYS Office of the Comptroller

Counties with highest response rate in the state

Nassau- 68.2% Niagara- 67.2% Erie- 66.7%

Counties with the lowest response rate in the state

Hamilton- 16.6% Sullivan- 32% Essex- 37.8%

Census workers will be visiting homes that have not responded to the Census survey between August 11 and October 31, according to the U.S. Census website. Census surveys can be completed online.