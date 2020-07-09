Company selling masks with zippers

News

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Masks and face coverings, by necessity, are the latest fashion trend this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

People around the world are putting their own spin on face coverings, including one company that has made a mask with a zipper over the mouth.

The company, “Shut Your Mouth,” says these masks make it easier to eat or drink without taking the mask off. Users can unzip when need be and then re-zip to stay safe.

Each mask costs about $35.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG