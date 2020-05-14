Company donates masks and sanitizer to police department

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Police Department received a much needed donation Wednesday afternoon.

Axon US Enterprises, the company behind the department’s body cameras, donated face masks and hand sanitizer to officers while they work through the pandemic.

The Gloversville Police Department posted a thank you message to its Facebook page.

“The City of Gloversville Police Department would like to thank Axon US Enterprises for their generous donation of masks and hand sanitizer.”

