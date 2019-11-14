Company creates eco-friendly meat made from air

(NEWS10) – As products such as the “Beyond Burger” from Beyond Meat become more and more popular, a new company is taking a different approach to meatless meat products.

The company, called Air Protein, is taking air and turning it into meat. The company says it combines microbes found in the air we breathe, and a blend of minerals, to create a protein powder. This powder can then be used to form meatless meat products that mimic chicken and beef.

Air Protein says the product has similar health benefits to animal protein, but contains more vitamins. Alternative protein options like this may even help reduce our impact on the environment.

Company officials say the process of making air protein is more eco-friendly and sustainable than traditional methods used to raise livestock.