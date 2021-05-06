Companies celebrate National Nurses Day with freebies, discounts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes to the child tax credit will give many families unexpected cash infusions starting this July. CPA Michelle Staebell discussed those changes and what they might mean for parents in New York.

"There is a lot that's new," she said. "A temporary change to the child tax credit means that it was increased from $2,000 to a standard of $3,000 for kids age 6-to-18. So that's new too because it used to age out at 17. And it's even higher—$3,600 credit—for kids from birth until they turn age six. So the amount has definitely increased just for 2021 which should help a lot of families with small children or any children in high school still."