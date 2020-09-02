Community tip leads to large heroin bust

KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Most people think heroin comes out of New York City. That isn’t the case as of late, according to Lt. Abram Markiewicz, with the Ulster County Sheriffs Department, he said they have been seeing more and more coming out of Patterson, N.J. This as the Ulster County Sheriff’s department made a major bust, taking 10,000 bags of heroin off the street, worth between $80,000 to $100,000.

Thanks to a community tip to the Ulster County Sheriff’s department, the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) began investigating the sale of heroin and fentanyl at hotels and motels in the Town of Ulster.

This lead to the arrest of Timothy L. Schleede, 29 of Kingston.

After an investigation, Mr. Schleede was identified as a person of interest. Last week Schleede was seen by URGENT officers involved in the sale of drugs, including a sale to an undercover URGENT officer, according to the Sheriff’s department.

Just some of the estimated 10,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl seized during the arrest of Timothy L. Schleede.

After serving a search warrant on Schleede’s hotel, room officers recovered approximately 2,500 fentanyl and heroin bags. This led to additional search warrants for a second location, where officers said they found and approximately 7,500 additional bags of heroin and fentanyl.

Shleede was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail after violating terms of his release from a pending case in the Town of Ulster.

