Community supports Nick’s Fight to be Healed Foundation at blood drive

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For more than 10 years, the community has been supporting one of their own.

On July 4, 2008, Nick was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). After 4 months, at the age of 13, he passed away.

His parents wanted the spirit of their son to live on so they created the Nick’s Fight to be Healed Foundation. Through events, blood drives, fundraisers and more they’ve been able to support pediatric cancer patients and their families in more than one way.

From comfort bags to financial and emotional support, the foundation is always looking for ways to help those in need.

The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Med, where Nick was treated, saying the support they’ve provided over the past 10 years has been exponential.