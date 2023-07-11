HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (news10)-If you ask 15-year-old Aydin Perdone who he admires the most, he will definitely say Spider-Man. “He’s always there saving people,” said Aydin. “No matter if they are mean to him or whatever. He’s humble. He’s got a caring heart.” His mom Michele says her son has always idolized Spider-Man, even wearing the comic book character costumes. “He used to tell me that he was going to save the school from bullying,” she said. “Even if it meant that the bullies focused on him. At least that would leave somebody else alone.”

But according to Aydin and his mom, a few weeks ago the bullying he has experienced elevated to violence after he met up with some girls, he thought were his friends at Derby Park in Hudson Falls. Aydin had arrived dressed in his Spider-Man costume believing they were all there to shoot their own action movie. “Figured why not make a movie. Like all the action and stuff,” said Aydin.

But he says that in reality, it was all a set up. News10 chose not to air a video that was widely shared on social media, but a screen shot shows the moments before a girl slaps Aydin the face which resulted in a broken nose. Aydin describes what happened. “And then I take the mask off. My nose is gushing blood. I’m like this is going to be probably one of the worst experiences I’ve had in my life.”

Joe Zakriski and Edward Anthony were both bullied as kids. “When I saw this, I literally. I almost had a flashback, and saw myself in his shoes,” Zakriski told News10. Today, they are with Atlas Jiu Jitsu in South Glens Falls where Aydin had just begun training before the incident in the park. “I said, we gotta make this into the best thing that ever happened to Aiden. [To] look at this, as through struggle comes greatness, which is our slogan,” said Anthony, the owner of Atlas Jiu Jitsu.

Anthony organized a GoFundMe page for Aydin. All donations will be used to send Aydin and his family to Disney’s Avengers campus. Extra proceeds will cover his martial arts training, to help him build confidence.Michele says she’s already seen an increase in her son’s confidence. “I want to see him, do the great things in the world that he set out to do.”

Aydin says the community’s response has help brighten his view on people. “I have been hearing a lot of things about how cruel this world is, and about how there is not a lot of good in this world. And after this, I’m like ‘Oh, wow. There’s still a lot of good people in this world.'”

As for the 14-year-old girl accused of striking Aydin, Hudson Falls Police tell News10 that she has been charged with one count of Assault in the 2nd degree and that she has also been referred to the Washington County Probation Department.