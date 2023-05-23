CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The community is now shaken after the officer-involved shooting in an area usually known as a quiet neighborhood early Monday morning. Fox Run Apartments remained an active scene as police continued their investigation, but Sheriff Michael Zurlo from Saratoga County Police says they are grateful the situation wasn’t worse.

“There are no words to sufficiently describe how grateful I am that this is only a press conference and not a eulogy,” Sheriff Zurlo said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

After news of the shooting spread, some expressed shock that this happened in an area usually known for being a quiet and safe community. But resident Sheree Stewart is not surprised after she says she witnessed other violence, including a stabbing… in the same complex… within the last year.

“Clifton Park is a safe place to live, you think… But with all of the incidents that happened here lately, I’m really not surprised,” Stewart said.

The shooting happened when officers executed a search warrant concerning a narcotics investigation. But what was found in the apartment is unknown because it is now a crime scene investigation.

Fox Run Apartments issued the following statement:

Fox Run remains committed to resident and employee safety as its top priority, with today’s incident a regrettable reminder of the growing frequency of criminal activity confronting communities across the country.

Phil Barrett, Clifton Park Town Supervisor, says he is proud of how quickly first responders acted to make sure no one else was hurt.

“Everybody that was involved here… The hard work…the professionalism was just great to see,” he said.

Jose Zermeno, Deputy Director at Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS, says the narcotics investigation is a reminder that drugs can circulate within any community.

“Unfortunately, today is a reminder that things like this can happen in this area,” he said. “And we have to be aware that things like this can happen in any neighborhood and on any street.”

That’s why community programs are offered around the year to help residents with Narcan training, which can help reverse an overdose.

“Don’t be afraid to call 911 and say that you see or hear something suspicious,” Zermeno said. “And they will come, and they will look into it. You’d rather be safe than sorry.”