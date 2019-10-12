Community pay their respects for Sgt. Francis Currey during calling hours

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Patriot Guard Riders lined the walkway with flags as many traveled to Ravena to pay their respects during calling hours for the late Sgt. Francis Currey Friday afternoon.

Many are lining up for calling hours to pay respects to Sgt. Francis Currey. 94-year-old Currey was one of three remaining Medal of Honor recipients from WWII before he died on Tuesday. Currey is remembered for his bravery saving five comrades’ lives during the war. @WTEN pic.twitter.com/jnq7QeCLRS — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) October 11, 2019

Flags across the state flew at half staff in his honor, Currey was one of the last Medal of Honor recipients from World War II.

Currey was 94-years-old when he passed away on Tuesday. He was awarded the Nation’s highest military honor in 1945 for his heroism during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.According to the citation for the Medal of Honor, Currey braved enemy fire to rescue 5 comrades who were trapped by enemy fire.

Without support from tanks or much backup, Currey forced the enemy to withdraw. After the war, Currey returned home to upstate New York and worked at a local Veterans Affairs hospital.

The Medal of Honor G.I. Joe action figure was modeled after Sgt. Currey.

“His demonstrated bravery and valor will never be forgotten, while we mourn the loss of one of our own, his memory will surely live on,” The American Legion of New York wrote in a post.

Sgt. Currey is survived by his wife of 70 years, three children, seven grandchildren and 12 great-grand children.

He will be interred Saturday morning in South Bethlehem.