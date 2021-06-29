Community Organizations Host Food Distribution

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 29, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany along with other community organizations are addressing food insecurity with a mass food distribution at 230 Green Street in Albany.

This event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two distribution lines: a drive-through line and a walk-up line. Due to traffic concerns, guests should not arrive before the 9:30 a.m. start time. Catholic Charities are asking volunteers to arrive at 8:15 a.m. to assist in the packaging and distribution of food.

Catholic Charities, with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and local community partners, has distributed over 1 million pounds of fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable food items to over 110,000 individuals so far this year.

