TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Troy, close to 100 advocates and community members gathered to protest against the closure of the Burdett Birth Center at Samaritan Hospital. Especially since closing the center will mean Rensselaer County will lose its only maternity unit.

Chelly Hegan from Planned Parenthood said that the closure should not happen, especially since there has been more attention on maternal health due to increased maternal mortality rates.

“It is shameful that access to high-quality maternal care is being cut off here in Rensselaer County,” Hegan said.

That’s because organizers say most patients rely on public transportation in the city or live in a rural area where driving times to the nearest hospital are already challenging.

Organizers also said a CDTA bus trip from Troy to Albany is 50 minutes. If a patient needs to be transported from Samaritan Hospital to another hospital in Albany, it could be at least a one-hour wait before an EMT vehicle is available.

“Nothing about closing Burdett Center is healing, compassionate, ethical, or just. Burdett Birth Center is the only place to give birth in Rensselaer County,” one of the advocates said during the protest. “Not everybody can afford to have a home birth. Not everyone wants a home birth. Not everyone can get transported to the nearest hospital.”

Jessica Schaeffer is an emergency room nurse at Samaritan Hospital. She said the hospital staff always depends on the Burdett Birth Center staff for maternity matters since they don’t have the same training or equipment.

“You know, in the emergency room, we deal with emergency situations. We deal with a lot of different things,” Schaeffer said. “And to put that in the emergency room, and to put that stress on the doctors and the nurses who do so much for the community already is ridiculous.”

Kyla Schmidt, Burdett Patient and Founder/Executive Director of Mom Starts Here, said this would also stress the parents who already thought their birth plans were set.

“A lot of them are planning to go and deliver their babies at Burdett,” Schmidt said. “And now, with an already limited resource area, they’re having to navigate extended barriers and figure out what their birth plan looks like and how they’re gonna get transportation to the next birthing unit when they already have limited access to transportation.”

During the protest, a representative from the Troy City Council announced plans to pass a bi-partisan resolution on Thursday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to keep Rensselaer County’s only birth center open. Remember to follow us on-air and online as we continue to follow this story.