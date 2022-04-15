ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Friday is a significant day for local Christians and Jews. It is Good Friday and tonight Passover begins. Members of a local church and a patient care facility spent their Friday morning reflecting on the violence in Ukraine and also here at home. Community members marched for hope!

“We stand for something, for peace in a neighborhood that’s ridden with violence,” said Dr. Bob Paeglow, Founder and President of Koinonia Patient Care.

Dozens of community members and worshipers spread their love and prayers from North Lake St. to Clinton Ave, onto Judson St. onto 2nd. Many walking these sidewalks have either been directly affected or know someone who has been affected by gun violence.

“Personally I was a victim of the violence; I lost my brother that way. He was shot and killed when I was 6 years old. And the consequences, the ramifications, not only on the family of the person who did it but the family for what it happened,” said Minister Duncan Bailey, Star Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

Friday’s March for Peace was about a half-mile walk. Those on the walk hope their presence and prayers will make a lasting change for this community. “Somebody needs to see it and have hope. That’s what we’re all about, instilling hope in this community that it’s not all bad here, there are good things happening and the possibilities of good are great if we can come together as a community,” said Dr. Parglow.