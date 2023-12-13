AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Averill Park Central School District took the next steps to create its new mascot before the Board of Education deadline. Grace Faragon is a senior at the high school and said students have already been meeting to discuss how to include the community in the decision.

“Throughout our meetings within our student government, you know it’s all the same opinion over and over again,” Faragon said.

However, the district offered an opportunity for students and community members to brainstorm ideas.

High School Principal Heath Quiles said the school wanted to have student leaders connect with people throughout the community.

“To get their thoughts and ideas about how we can do this well and do this right the first time,” he said.

And students like John Galvin were excited to hear them.

“It was really productive to get their input and new perspective on the issue,” Galvin said.

“But it’s not only about the name but also how it sounds,” student Gabriela Geist said. “And how the community likes it as well.”

Among the suggestions were The Titans, various animals, and even landscapes.

“There’s crystal lake, glass lake, there’s many lakes around us,” Gabriela Geist said. “So a lot of people like Lakers. And the meaning behind that would be our lakes.”

Jordan Bernstein is a freshman at the high school. He said his group also looked into the direct translation of Averill.

“Averill in French is boar,” he said. “So that would be a good idea. I mean, it’s not the most fierce name. But to have a name that actually connects to the town would be a thing that a lot of people would like.”

The next step will involve students completing surveys with tonight’s ideas with the rest of the community before deciding by early next year.