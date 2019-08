SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The D.E.C is inviting the community to share concerns about a proposed plan for a contaminated local site.



The D.E.C is opening up a comment period letting the public weigh in on a proposed plan to clean up the Brownfield site in the Hamilton Hill section of Schenectady. The site is contaminated with lead, mercury, and a number of other chemicals.