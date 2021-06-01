Community input sought on de-escalation training video

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Community members are being asked for their input on Catapult Games’ virtual reality de-escalation training video. The video will be used by police officers and other first responders to help them better deal with situations in real life.

The video is in its development stages. Catapult Games is working with multiple organizations including the Schenectady Police Department to create it with the help of community input.

Catapult Games’ first Community Conversations session will take place Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Electric City Barn, 400 Craig Street, in Schenectady. COVID protocols will be in place and community members are asked to wear a face mask.

The session will be moderated by: Capital Region Chamber Vice President of Talent, Diversity & Inclusion, Jason Benitez; Vice-Chair of the Albany Community Police Review Board, Dr. Veneilya Goodwin-Hardens; and Catapult Games CEO, Dane Jennings.