Community helps restore historic cemetery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A neglected Albany cemetery has received some TLC thanks to a local historian and complete strangers.

The Evangelical Protestant Church Cemetery was founded in the 19th Century by German immigrants. County records show that the current owner is a religious organization called Healing From Heaven Friends.

Drivers who travel Krumkill Road have noticed how overgrown the cemetery had become.

After running the story on NEWS10 ABC, people have begun mowing and weedwacking. One man even drove all the way from Corinth.

“He saw this on the news, and took it upon himself to come out here and do what other people would not do. And when people saw him in the rain, mowing the lawn, I think that sparked an interest in the goodness in people, and they came out to give him a hand.”