Community groups file lawsuit against Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Several community action groups have filed a federal lawsuit to block the Rensselaer County Board of Elections from a new initiative recently announced.

The Board of Elections will now share voter registration information collected at the DMV with ICE. The groups that are part of the lawsuit are calling this unconstitutional.

This move by the Board of Elections came shortly after the controversial “Green Light Bill” was passed, which would allow undocumented immigrants to get a license.

