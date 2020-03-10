Interactive Radar

Community gathers to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to quarantined student at SUNY Brockport

News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Being quarantined in a strange dorm room on a campus you’re not familiar with is a difficult situation, but having to do that on your birthday is even tougher.

To help lift the spirits of one quarantined student, Brockport community members gathered outside Gordon Hall Tuesday to sing “Happy Birthday” to a student named Veronica.

Earlier this week, SUNY and CUNY students were recalled from study abroad programs in counties affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

SUNY Brockport was selected as one of three quarantine sites statewide, and 31 students are currently quarantined on campus.

A public meeting in the adjacent Town of Sweden will be held Tuesday where community members expect to learn more about what this quarantine site means for them, and what potential risk the situation may present.

